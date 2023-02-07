Habosi’s contract terminated

Vinaya ‘Bossman’ Habosi.
The Fijian Drua has today terminated the contract of Vinaya ‘Bossman’ Habosi.
It’s a major blow for the side with just two weeks away from the Drua’s first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against Moana Pasifika in Auckland.
The Drua confirmed that Habosi had his contract terminated with immediate effect, due to a high-level breach of the Club’s Code of Conduct.
According to a club statement, the decision was made after careful consideration.
The Fijian Drua says they’ll not comment further on this matter and due process was accorded to Habosi.
