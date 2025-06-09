Govind Park to reopen this month

[Photo Credit: Ba Rugby Union]

Govind Park was severely damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Now, under the Coalition Government, it will finally reopen on July 31st after major redevelopment.

This was confirmed by Ba Town Council Chair Moshim Khan.

[Photo Credit: Ba Rugby Union]

He says after nine long years without a major event, Ba will once again have a stadium it deserves.

The upgrade brings Govind Park up to international standards, giving Fiji the chance to host bigger rugby and football matches in future.

Government invested over $8 million into the project, which includes a new pitch, seating, lighting, fencing and safety systems.

