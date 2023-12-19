Good turnout for chess tourney

Organizers of the Vodafone Chess Championship have noted an increase in participants this year.

The championship that is held annually has seen a lot of young competitors compared to previous years.

Fiji Chess Federation General Secretary, Goru Arvind says this is a big progress for the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think this year’s Vodafone National Chess Championship has got a very good turnout. We’ve got a very large number of participants, well above 50 to the extent that we could separate the women’s from the Open”

Arvind adds the three-day event is remarkable as they get to witness young players strut their stuff.

He says the championship will end tomorrow at the University of the South Pacific, Laucala Campus in Suva.