Woods to make TGL Season 2 debut in mid-January

Tiger Woods. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Tiger Woods, sidelined from competitive golf for 15 months because of injury, will make his TGL Season 2 debut in mid-January, the tech-infused indoor team golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy announced yesterday.

Woods will lead Jupiter Links Golf Club in a January 13 match against Season 1 runners-up New York Golf Club, TGL said along with the release of its 15-match regular season schedule.

Woods and Masters champion McIlroy will face off in the league’s first-ever primetime Sunday match when Jupiter Links meet Boston Common Golf on March 1.

Article continues after advertisement

Jupiter Links also have matches on January 20 against Los Angeles Golf Club and February 2 versus Atlanta Drive.

TGL teams are made up of four players, but only three will play during matches.

The 49-year-old Woods last competed at the British Open in July 2024 at Royal Troon where he missed the cut, and two months later the 15-times major champion underwent surgery to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back.

Woods announced in March 2025 that he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the latest of a number of injuries he has suffered during his career.

There is still a chance Woods could return to action in 2025, in the December 4-7 Hero World Challenge that he hosts, or two weeks later alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship.

TGL previously announced that its second season will tee off on December 28 with a rematch of last season’s final between the reigning champion Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club.

All matches are played in a coliseum environment at TGL’s custom-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida which seats 1,500 people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.