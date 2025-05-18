Scheffler storms home, leads PGA Championship by three

[Source: Reuters]

Scottie Scheffler capped the third round of the PGA Championship in style to grab a three-shot lead over Sweden’s Alex Noren on Saturday at Quail Hollow Club, where the world number one has a third major title in his grasp.

Scheffler followed a back-nine eagle with a birdie, then picked up two more strokes over the tricky three-hole closing stretch known as the Green Mile for a six-under-par 65 that was the day’s low round and brought him to 11 under on the week.

Despite the stellar finish, Scheffler was not perfect, as evidenced by the three bogeys on his card, but he managed not to compound mistakes on a windy day or get rattled even when his tee shot ended up in a divot on the 18th fairway.

“Some days it works better than others,” Scheffler said about his ability to stay calm on the course. “Today was a day down the stretch where it worked well, and other days it doesn’t.

“At the end of the day, just proud of my fight the last three days and looking forward to the challenge tomorrow.”

After two days of staring at a leaderboard that did not pack the usual star power many expect from a major championship, some of the game’s biggest names did their part to deliver a drama-filled third round that featured several lead changes.

