Chand returns home, eyes growth of Fijian golf

Golf veteran Dinesh Chand.

The Fiji Golf Classic teed off today at Denarau, Nadi, drawing seasoned golfers and local enthusiasts alike.

Among the familiar faces making a welcome return is Fijian golf veteran Dinesh Chand, whose career has spanned four decades playing professionally in Japan.

His journey into golf began with humble roots, starting as a caddie and learning by observing legends like Vijay Singh.

Through practice and determination, he found himself on the prestigious Japanese Tour, where he competed for 20 years, winning five tournament victories.

Despite living in Japan for 40 years, the pull of home remains strong as he finds playing golf with friends back home a refreshing and fun.

Golf was always a childhood dream for Chand, who remembers caddying from as young as eight or nine.

He instantly fell in love with the sport, particularly the connections he made and the friendships forged.

Comparing the local standard to international levels, Chand was visibly impressed and shocked that golf has grown so much in Fiji.

“It’s not an easy game, but if you want to be a good golfer, you have to work. I played with two beautiful juniors yesterday and young kids. It’s just so nice to see them. It makes me remember my days when I was 19 years old. So, you know, I’m trying my best to do and grow the game in Fiji.”

This growing potential is a key motivator for Chand’s consistent return as he’s passionate about nurturing the sport he loves, believing deeply in the talent within Fiji’s young golfers.

After the Fiji Golf Classic, Chand will return to Japan next week to resume playing on the seniors’ tour and prepare for their summer season.

The Fiji Golf Classic will conclude on Saturday.

