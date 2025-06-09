Geelong Cats star abuses News Corp photographer at training

source: ABC / Website

Geelong star Bailey Smith has singled out a female photographer at Cats training in a heated exchange, demanding she delete images of him receiving treatment.

Smith walked towards the photographer, working near the boundary line during the open training session on Wednesday, after the images were taken.

One photo was of the All-Australian flipping the bird at the camera while a trainer worked on his back on a massage table.

Smith has twice been fined by the AFL this year for raising his middle finger during games.

The 24-year-old, second favourite for the Brownlow Medal, launched an expletive-laden tirade at 25-year veteran snapper Alison Wynd, working for the Geelong Advertiser.

“Did you get enough f***ing photos yet?” he was heard saying to Wynd, who was standing seven rows back in the stands at Kardinia Park.

The incident, which played out over a period of about two minutes, happened in front of journalists, photographers and camera operators who were invited into a “vision opportunity” session by the club.

