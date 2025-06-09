Footy, Fairytales and Ferocity

Source: Reuters

Devotees of mullets, handlebar moustaches and sleeveless jerseys are in for a treat this weekend as Australian Rules football takes centre stage for a feline-themed Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions.

To the uninitiated, Aussie Rules football appears chaotic, with few rules and barely a pause for breath as 18 players on each side chase an oval ball and crash into each other in a contest that veers from brawl to ballet in a heartbeat. Imagine a sport that is stitched together from scraps of rugby and Gaelic football and sprinkled with Aussie mayhem, and that’s Aussie Rules — anarchy in the shortest of short shorts.

To Australians, though, it’s just footy.

Article continues after advertisement

On Saturday, some 100,000 spectators will cram into the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a citadel for this blood-and-thunder sport, as one of the southern hemisphere’s most extraordinary sporting occasions unfolds.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.