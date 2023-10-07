Youngsters to carry hopes of Nadi

The Nadi football team has announced a young squad for the upcoming Courts Inter District Championship in Suva, which will begin on Tuesday.

The team will be led by talented young players, including Aron Naicker, who is the captain of the Fiji Under-17 team, and Vinayak Rao, who is also a member of the junior Bula Boys squad.

Coach Kamal Swamy has also included some experienced players in the team, such as former international player Mataiasi Toma and Fiji athletics representative Vishant Reddy.

The team will be guided by senior players like Siotame Kubu, Vereti Dickosn, Ame Votunui, Christoper Kumar, and Vuinuci Tikomaimereke.

Nadi has been placed in a group with Suva, Rewa, and Navua, and their last victory in the championship was in 2002.

Their first match will be against Rewa at 12:30 pm on Tuesday.