Wealth of experience adds to Nasinu’s riches

The Nasinu squad is gearing up for the Courts Inter District Championship, and the team is composed of experienced players who have been in the game for a while.

This will be their last season in the Premier grade before making a return to the top-flight in the next season.

The Giant Killers, as they are known, are determined to claim the championship title at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

Some notable names in the squad include former national representatives Amani Makoe, Ilisoni Tuinawaivuvu, and Alivereti Baleloa.

These seasoned campaigners bring a wealth of experience to the team. Joining them are talented players like Jonetani Buksh, Nasoni Mereke, Jonas Naveva, Kalisito Veikoka, and Don Raj. Nasinu has been placed in a group with Nadroga and Savusavu.

Their first match will be against Nadroga at 3 pm on Tuesday, and it will be held at the Fiji FA Academy Grounds.