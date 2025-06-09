Vinicius Jnr double in Brazil win

[Source:Reuters]

Five-time champion Brazil defeated Scotland 3-nil in its final FIFA World Cup pool match with a double from Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian star netted the ball three times in the first half, but only two were counted, while the VAR canceled the third.

Vinícius scored in the 7th and 48th minutes while Matheus Cunha added a third in the 60th.

Brazil finishes group C unbeaten and will face the runners-up of group F in the Round of 32.

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The victory featured the return of Brazil’s top goal scorer, Neymar, who made his tournament debut in the 76th minute after recovering from a calf injury. It was the first time in the Brazilian jersey for Neymar since 2023.

Scotland must wait to see if they will qualify for the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

In another group C game, Morocco defeated Haiti 4-2.

Looking at other results today, Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 and Bosnia and Herzegovina came away with a 3-1 win over Qatar.