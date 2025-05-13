Two Fiji clubs advance in OFC professional league selection

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Oceania Football Confederation has announced that 13 clubs are moving forward in the selection process including two clubs from Fiji for the new OFC Professional League.

Initially, 24 clubs showed interest with four clubs from Fiji.

The remaining 13 consist of four from New Zealand, two from Fiji, two from Papua New Guinea, one each from the Solomon Islands, Tahiti, and Vanuatu, along with two from Australia.

The final league selection will feature eight teams.

There will be a limit of two teams from any single OFC member nation and one from Australia.

OFC Professional League Project Manager Stuart Larman explained that clubs must obtain an OFC Professional League Club License to participate.

The OFC expects high-quality applications and will use a defined method to select clubs if more than the allowed number from one country qualify.

The OFC Club Licensing Committee will make its recommendations in August, and the eight selected clubs will be confirmed in September.

The OFC Professional League will begin in January 2026.

