Two DFPL matches postponed

The Digicel Fiji Premier league round 15 matches between Nadi and Tavua and Suva and Nadroga have been postponed.

This is due to the unfavorable weather condition that is currently affecting the Fiji group.

The Nadi and Tavua match was initially scheduled to take place at Prince Charles Park in Nadi while Nadroga was to host Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, both at 3pm today.

Meanwhile, other round 15 matches will go ahead.

Navua will host Tailevu Naitasiri at Uprising Sports Center at 3pm while a double header is set to take place in Churchill Park which will see Labasa battling Ba at 1pm before Rewa takes on Lautoka at 3pm.

You can listen the double header matches of the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

In the senior division, the Nasinu and Northland Tailevu and the Rakiraki and Lami game have also been postponed.