Timely boost for Suva ahead of Fiji FACT

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Suva FC has received a major boost ahead of the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 after securing Glamada as its major sponsor for the prestigious tournament in Labasa.

The sponsorship ramps up preparations for one of Fiji’s biggest football competitions.

Suva FC president Nitin Singh says the partnership comes at an important time as the team looks to make a strong impression at the tournament.

“Today is a special day for the Suva Football Club family as we officially welcome Glamada as our major sponsor for the upcoming BiC Fiji FACT 2026 in Labasa.”

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He adds that the sponsorship would provide valuable support for the players and management as they prepare for the challenge ahead.

“This support is more than just a sponsorship, it is an investment in our players, our supporters and the future of football in Suva.”

Glamada Operations Manager Abishek Nand says the company was proud to support one of Fiji’s most established football clubs during its Fiji FACT campaign.

“Suva FC has a proud history, a passionate supporter base and a strong commitment to excellence both on and off the field. We are delighted to come on board as a major sponsor for the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 campaign.”

The sponsorship comes as Suva finalises preparations for the tournament, where they face a tough Group A schedule.

The Whites open their campaign against hosts Labasa at 7.30pm on Friday before taking on Rewa on Saturday.

They will then conclude their pool matches against Navua on Sunday as they look to secure a place in the knockout stages.