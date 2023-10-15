Three fail to give drug test

Three players have received indefinite suspensions for their failure to undergo a drug test at the Courts Inter District Championship.

The Fiji Football Association resumed its drug testing procedures yesterday.

During random player selections, three individuals from two different districts did not appear for the test.

Among them, two players are from Navua, and one hails from Suva, with one of them being a national squad member.

Mohammed Yusuf, the Chief Executive of Fiji FA, explained that players who do not comply with the testing process when selected are automatically treated as having tested positive.

These players will now face charges and be subject to the disciplinary committee’s actions.