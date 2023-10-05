Tahiti denies Fiji in Futsal Nations Cup semi-final

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Digicel Fiji Futsal side has been denied a place in the final of the OFC Nations Cup.

Fiji lost 3-7 to Tahiti in the first semi-final.

Tahiti makes the final after 12 years and will face either New Zealand or the Solomon Islands.

Tahiti were fast off the blocks as they got on the board with a well-executed goal by Captain Akareva Riaria in the 7th minute.

Fiji rallied and pulled the equalizer through lanky striker Gabirieli Matanisiga who finished off an attempt by Filipe Baravilala following a corner kick.

Things got worse for Fiji when Tahiti increased the lead with another goal by Riaria and Kitione Baleloa red carded for foul play.

Fiji had to replace Baleloa with Beniamino Mateninaqara, sacrificing another player.

With only three players in the middle, Tahiti exploited their number advantage seeing Riaria bag his hat-trick in the first half.

However, all hope wasn’t lost as Bruce Hughes maneuvered his way well before releasing for Dave Radrigai who slotted in their second three minutes from half-time.

Tahiti led 3-2 at the break.

Captain Filipe Baravilala locked up the scores once again with Fiji’s third goal but there was little to celebrate as Tahiti hit the front again with Tetuanui Tinomoe.

Three more goals to Riaria, Tinomoe and Olivier Hirihiri sealed it for Tahiti.