Southampton dold Man City in goalless draw

Source: Reuters

Relegated Southampton managed to earn a 0-0 draw against a flat Manchester City side at St Mary’s, moving up to 12 points for the season and avoiding the Premier League’s all-time lowest points record.

The Saints’ total means Derby County’s infamous 11-point record from 2007-08 remains unbeaten.

City had a chance to draw level with second-placed Arsenal but failed to impress just a week before their FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. They remain in third place, but the dropped points could hurt their chances of finishing in the top five and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Star striker Erling Haaland returned from injury but had little impact, as City looked slow and out of ideas against a well-organized side.

