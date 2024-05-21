Singh impressed with Kofana and Joseph

Rewa football head coach Rodeck Singh

Rewa football head coach Rodeck Singh is satisfied with his backline in the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti.

Singh has been using Patrick Joseph with Solomon Islander Leon Kofana in the previous pool games and believes that changing this pairing could jeopardize their performance.

Despite acknowledging a few mistakes during the games, Singh praises their resilience and ability to meet expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh adds that they’ve built a great relationship, which has been evident in their recent outings.

“We don’t want to change the momentum they have. For me to change the backline will become a problem for us, so I know they make mistakes, but then again, they have built a good pair, and that’s what I want to continue with.”

The duo is set to feature for the Delta Tigers again in the semifinals this Thursday.