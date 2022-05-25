Serritslev eyes young players in Fiji FACT

Fiji National football coach Flemming Serritslev is impressed with the performance of young, up and coming players after round one of the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Serritslev was spotted helping some teams prepare for the second round tomorrow.

He says impressive games were on display in the opening round of the Digicel Fiji FACT especially from young guns who are showing a lot of potential.

“You know I’m following all players here in Fiji and there a few young players who are popping up and maybe we’ll see a couple of them in the national camp”

Serritslev says he is looking forward to identifying new talent.

With the tournament continuing tomorrow, expect fireworks with teams fighting for a semi-final spot.

At 1pm, Glamada Investments Rewa faces Koromakawa Rentals &Tours Navua followed by Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva and Nasinu at 3pm.

Cambridge Farms Nadroga takes on Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri at 5pm and at 7pm, All in One Builders Nadi battles Baker’s Fresh Lautoka.

You can listen to the live radio commentaries of the Rewa- Navua, Suva- Nasinu and Nadi- Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.