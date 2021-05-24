Serritslev believes team could’ve scored more

Fiji Football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev believes the team could’ve done more in the match against Papua New Guinea this morning.

The Digicel Bula Boys went down to PNG 2-1 in the Group B decider of the FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifier.

Serritslev says the red card to Tevita Waranivalu changed the game but the team had a lot of opportunities before it was handed that it failed to capitalize.

“If we had been a bit more clever in the first half and I would actually say no matter if we got the red card because the chances came before, we could’ve been up by 3-0 in the first half but its football.”

While the result was disappointing, Serritslev says he is proud of the way the team fought on despite being reduced to 10 men.

He says there are a lot of positive takeaways from the tournament which the team will build on.

Meanwhile, the semi-final fixtures have been confirmed with PNG taking on the Solomon Islands and New Zealand faces Tahiti.

At the local scene, only one Digicel Premier League match will be played on Sunday with Nadi hosting Ba at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.