Secondary Schools IDC records growing interest

The Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools Football IDC has recorded an increase in interest, with 48 teams participating in the tournament this year.

President, Aminesh Ram says this is the highest number of teams that they have ever accommodated since the inception of the tournament.

Ram says it demonstrates the growing interest in soccer throughout the country.

“The interest is immense. Football at the secondary school level, the interest is growing to where it used to be in the past. Teams have fought tooth and nail to be part of our tournament. We are having a tournament with all the champs, and the best teams from all around Fiji.”

Ram says they have also witnessed an improvement in the standard of competition, attributed to collaborative efforts to develop soccer in Fiji.

The President says the tournament stands as a platform to expose the talents that exist within football enthusiasts from schools around the country.

The tournament features 24 Under-19, 16 girls, and four each Under-17 and Under-15 teams, competing for a spot in the quarter and semi-finals on Friday.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Soccer Championship final will be held on Saturday.

The four-day tournament is underway on various grounds in Labasa including, All Saints Secondary School grounds 1 and 2, Batikama, Labasa Sangam, and Labasa Muslim ground A and B.