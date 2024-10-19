Season of ups and downs for Waranivalu

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Extra supermarket Rewa midfielder and national rep, Tevita Waranivalu, was visibly emotional as he accepted the inaugural Fiji National Football League Golden Ball Award, having a season filled with hardships.

The veteran midfielder has been a pillar of strength for Rewa throughout the season, often seen guiding the Delta Tigers with a sense of calm and composure.

Despite his consistency on the field, Waranivalu admitted that the road to success was anything but smooth.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been through a lot during my journey. I had a back injury in 2023 and could only manage to play two or three minutes in some games, but I had a strong mindset and the determination to prove myself,” Waranivalu shared.

“I lifted myself this year, and it paid off.”

For Waranivalu, his greatest source of motivation was his family, who had been by his side every step of the way.

Reflecting on Rewa’s season, Waranivalu credited the team’s success to their unity and strength during difficult times.

“There were a lot of ups and downs along the way, but we stuck together as a team. Our togetherness and team bonding were the keys to winning the DFPL title.”

The journey may have been tough, but for Waranivalu, the struggles only made the victory that much sweeter.