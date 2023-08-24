Sam happy with their first three points

Fiji Beach Soccer head coach, Jerry Sam, was a happy man after his team defeated Tonga with a resounding 21-3 victory in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Tahiti today.

Sam emphasizes the importance of the three points earned, especially after their defeat against the Solomon Islands in the previous match.

He has given credit to his players for their determination and highlights their focus on the upcoming game against Tahiti.

“Just once again, I want to thank the boys for today’s win. We need to concentrate on our next game but for today, we needed these three points”

He believes they can build on the momentum they had in their previous pool game.

Fiji will face Tahiti tomorrow at 1.45 p.m. and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.