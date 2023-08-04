Rewa looks forward to tough encounter on Sunday

Rewa football club has been training extensively in preparation for their upcoming crucial match in the round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition.

With 27 points, they aim to level with Lautoka, who currently has 30 points in the bag.

Head coach Rodeck Singh believes that the team has improved their playing style in the second round.

“Lautoka will be coming out firing. They know what is at stake, they know what is at stake. We have to come out victors if we want this very important three points of the season and Lautoka will prepare well, we are preparing well, come Sunday it will be a good game.”

Despite missing some key players, Singh is confident that the remaining players will step up.

He says the team is aware of the tough challenge.

Meanwhile, the Lautoka outfit will see a few players rested against the vigorous Rewa outfit.

Before this physical encounter at 3pm, Ba will be facing Labasa at 1pm on Sunday.

You can listen to these matches live on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Tavua at Prince Charles Park, Nadroga meeting Suva at Lawaqa Park and Navua battling Tailevu Naitasiri at Uprising Sports Centre, all at 3 pm.