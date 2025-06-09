Rakula makes comeback for capital city

Suva midfielder Malakai Rakula

Suva midfielder Malakai Rakula will be making a comeback for his former side, Suva FC in tomorrow’s FMF Inter District Championship.

The 30-year-old first started his career with Tavua before enjoying prominent stints with both Ba FC and Nadi FC where he featured in the OFC Champions League with both Western teams.

Rakula’s career highlights also include being called up to the Fiji national football team in 2019 and playing professionally abroad, having signed a one-year deal with Manukau United FC in New Zealand back in 2020.

He last played for Suva during the 2022-2023 season.

His re-signing will provide much-needed leadership and tactical depth as Suva prepares to face a tough Group A featuring defending champions Labasa, Lautoka, and Nadi.

IDC starts tomorrow at 1.30pm in Ba.

You can catch live commentary of all super premier division matches on Radio Fiji Two.

