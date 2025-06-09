Raheem back with Ba FC

[Source: Ba Football Association/Facebook]

Ba Midfielder Mohammad Raheem is reportedly back with Ba Football Association for next week’s FMF Inter-District Championship in Ba.

The 22-year-old, who was absent from the team during last year’s IDC after moving to New Zealand for a one-year work permit last September, is now back with the Men in Black.

Raheem’s return is particularly awaited, given his phenomenal form during the 2023 IDC.

He was the catalyst for Ba’s success that year, netting a crucial second-half hat-trick in the semi-final and ultimately claiming the Golden Boot Award with four goals as he powered the team to victory over Lautoka in the final.

His standout performance led to his subsequent selection for the Fiji national team for the 2023 Pacific Games.

With the IDC set to be hosted on home turf in Ba this year, the focus is now squarely on the returning midfielder to see if he can replicate his championship-winning magic.

IDC starts from next Tuesday and continues through the weekend at 4R Stadium, Ba.

