Ragata injury places him in doubt

An injury sustained by goalkeeper Emori Ragata in the OFC Futsal Championships has left him in doubt for Courts Inter District Championship starting in Suva on Tuesday.

Ragata has been included in the Ajay Trading Limited Rewa squad but is in doubt as he picked up a knee injury in Fiji’s game against Vanuatu.

He last played for Rewa during the Fiji FACT where the side lost to Lautoka in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

Fellow stopper Mohammed Alam is expected to take charge as Rewa’s stopper and he understands the tournament will be tough.

“Looking at our pool, pool is good, boys are prepared. We are really eager to scoop this IDC title”

Rewa is pooled with Suva, Navua and Nadi. It plays Nadi at 12.30pm on Tuesday.