Presidents Cup moved to Pacific Harbour

The wet weather conditions in the capital have prompted the Fiji Football Association to shift its 2025 Presidents Cup to the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour due to persistent rain and unplayable conditions at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Only the opening match of the tournament between Tavua and Northland Tailevu was completed earlier today in wet and heavy conditions.

The match ended with a 1-all draw.

However, after the match, the Fiji FA decided to move the remainder of the tournament to Pacific Harbour to ensure player safety and preserve the quality of play.

The updated schedule for tomorrow sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing Tavua at 10 am and Nasinu meeting Northland Tailevu at 12pm.

Meanwhile, the BiC Fiji FACT semifinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium tomorrow with Lautoka going up against Labasa at 2 pm while hosts Suva faces Rewa 4.30 pm.

