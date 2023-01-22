NZ to face Fiji in U17 semi-final

New Zealand will face Fiji in the OFC Under-17 Championship semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
This is after the Baby All Whites defeated Vanuatu 1-0 in the quarter-final.
The New Zealand side scored the lone goal in the final minutes of the match from the penalty spot to earn a hard fought win.
OFC U17 Championship 2023:⚽️
👉🏽Quarter-Final 4 🥅.
GOAL! NZ score from penalty spot
New Zealand 1-0 Vanuatu #2NDHalf #FijiNews #FBCSports #FijiSports #FBCNews #Fiji #ofcu17 pic.twitter.com/e6m4GGF4xQ
— FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) January 22, 2023
Fiji defeated Cook Islands 3-0 in the other quarterfinal to progress to the semi-final.
The Baby Bula Boys will face New Zealand on Wednesday at 7pm in the second semi-final while New Caledonia will meet Tahiti at 4pm.