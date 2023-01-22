NZ to face Fiji in U17 semi-final

New Zealand will face Fiji in the OFC Under-17 Championship semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This is after the Baby All Whites defeated Vanuatu 1-0 in the quarter-final.

The New Zealand side scored the lone goal in the final minutes of the match from the penalty spot to earn a hard fought win.

Fiji defeated Cook Islands 3-0 in the other quarterfinal to progress to the semi-final.

The Baby Bula Boys will face New Zealand on Wednesday at 7pm in the second semi-final while New Caledonia will meet Tahiti at 4pm.