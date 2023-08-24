Northern U15 and U17 teams promising new champions

[ Source: Fiji Football Secondary School / Facebook]

As the contest escalates for the new title holder in the Under-15 and Under-17 grades of the 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School IDC, Labasa College and Labasa Sangam College are two promising home teams.

In the Under-15 final, Labasa College takes on Lautoka Central College.

Labasa Sangam College faces Vashist Muni College in the Under-17 final.

Two new winners will be crowned in the Under-15 and Under-17 grades, as the defending champion, Xavier College, did not qualify for the tournament this year.

The Under-19 semi-finals are underway; Xavier College is currently facing Kamil College at Subrail Park, and Labasa College takes on Tavua College at Labasa Sangam College ground.

The Girls Open semi-finals have also kicked off at Labasa Muslim College; All Saints Secondary School faces Ba Sanatan College, while Xavier College meets Ba Sangam College.

The 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School final will be held tomorrow at Subrail Park.