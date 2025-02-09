Newcastle survive Birmingham scare in FA Cup

[Source: Newcastle United/Facebook]

Joe Willock’s double – including a controversial first goal – helped keep alive Newcastle’s dreams of a second Wembley appearance this season as they edged past battling Birmingham.

The midfielder’s 21st-minute strike, which assistant referee Nigel Lugg adjudged to be over the line, cancelled out Ethan Laird’s 40-second opener for the hosts.

Willock then grabbed an 82nd-minute winner to break Birmingham hearts after the League One leaders had given their Premier League opponents a massive scare.

Callum Wilson’s first goal since May, after an injury-blighted season, put the visitors 2-1 up, before Tomoki Iwata’s stunning 25-yard rocket hauled the Blues level five minutes before the end of a whirlwind first half.

Eddie Howe made nine changes from Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal, so there was no excuse for a hangover. But the Magpies were rattled by a side on an 18-game unbeaten run.

Keshi Anderson, Jay Stansfield and Scott Wright went close as Birmingham demonstrated the rebuilding job done by Chris Davies since relegation from the Championship last season.

The tenacious hosts, four points clear at the top of the third tier, almost forced extra time, but Nick Pope thwarted Christoph Klarer late on.

But Willock’s close-range finish with eight minutes left was decisive, although Newcastle survived a nervy 12 minutes of injury time after Birmingham’s Marc Leonard was carried off in the second half with a leg injury.