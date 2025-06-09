Newcastle defeat Forest as Man City win at Brentford

Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to heap more pressure on Ange Postecoglou while Crystal Palace’s club-record unbeaten run came to an end with defeat at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Erling Haaland’s sizzling start to the season continued as his goal sealed a 1-0 win for Manchester City at Brentford that lifted his side into fifth place in the table.

Bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers were denied their first win of the season when Brighton & Hove Albion scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Molineux in which home manager Vitor Pereira was shown a red card in the first half.

But it was Postecoglou who found himself under fire after Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes curled a long-range strike into the top corner before earning the penalty put away by German striker Nick Woltemade.’

Postecoglou has yet to win a game since taking over at Forest last month, a run of seven games in all competitions that includes five defeats — the worst start by a Forest manager in a century.

“I knew it was a big challenge walking in, there is nothing wrong with that. I don’t get why people think it is a burden but I love a challenge. The alternative is sitting at home watching the game and I don’t want to do that,” Postecoglou told the BBC.

“We just have to get the results now and we have two weeks to get it right. If people want to assess me three-and-a-half weeks in there is nothing I can say that will change that.”

CITY GRIND OUT WIN AT BRENTFORD

Manchester City extended their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions but had to dig deep at Brentford as they almost paid for not killing off their hosts.

Haaland powered through to score his ninth league goal of the season in the ninth minute — taking his tally for the season for club and country to an incredible 18.

But City were unable to extend their advantage in a dominant first-half display and came under pressure after the break with Igor Thiago wasting a golden chance to equalise.

City moved fifth, three points behind leaders Arsenal, but suffered a blow as midfielder Rodri went off in the first half with a hamstring injury.

“In the first half we were our best for many months but we couldn’t score the second goal,” Pep Guardiola, who chalked up his 250th Premier League win faster than any other manager, said.

“I’m really pleased (with the record), now let’s get 250 more.”

PALACE’S UNBEATEN RUN ENDS

Palace saw their club-record 19-game unbeaten run come to an end when Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Everton with a 93rd-minute winner in a 2-1 victory for the Merseyside club.

Daniel Munoz had given Palace the lead in the first half with a goal at the near post and Oliver Glasner’s side had dared to dream when it moved them provisionally up to second in the league behind Arsenal.

But Iliman Ndiaye levelled from the spot before Grealish stole into the box to knock in a rebound in a melee after goalkeeper Dean Henderson had made a save.

“That goal goes to all the Evertonians for making me feel so welcome here,” said Grealish, who is on loan from Manchester City.

“That’s what you want to do as a winger, I have one goal and four assists that’s what I want to do. It was difficult to do that today against such a good team. They have some unbelievable players.”

WOLVES BOSS PEREIRA SENT OFF

Wolves profited from an unlikely own goal when Bart Verbruggen made a fine attempt to save Marshall Munetsi’s shot, only to tip it on to the crossbar before it bounced back off the keeper and into the net.

The goal came a minute after Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was sent off for kicking the ball into the dugout to protest a decision, but his team held on to their lead until the 86th minute when Brighton scored from a quickly taken corner.

Jan Paul van Hecke rose above the defence to direct a bullet header into the net as the two teams shared the spoils.

“I want to apologise because what Vitor did was a frustration thing with what was happening with our team, not the other team or referee,” Wolves assistant manager Luis Miguel said.

“The ball was there, he kicked the ball, sometimes you kick a bottle of water or something. We lost our minds. I’m sorry, and Vitor will apologise in his next press conference.”

