New Zealand crowned champions after beating Fiji

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

New Zealand have won the first-ever OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup after they overcame Fiji 7-1 in the final in Honiara.

As she has done on a number of occasions in this tournament, Kiwi captain Hannah Kraakman was the one to break the deadlock, opening the scoring inside two minutes to settle any nerves and give her side a platform to build upon.

Fiji’s energy and physicality was always likely to be the key to their chances and they caused the favourites a number of problems in the opening exchanges.

Article continues after advertisement

Cema Nasau – Player of the Match in their final group fixture – with an early chance but her low effort flashes past Danielle Bradley’s near post.

New Zealand’s classic clinical nature came to the fore halfway through the first period. Despite the best efforts of Jerry Sam’s side to find a way back, they fell 2-0 behind – Libby Boobyer smashing home from the edge of the box after ‘keeper Mereoni Tinaimakubuna had been drawn from her line.

With seconds remaining in the first-half, Fiji found the goal they were desperate for.

Koleta Likuculacula – her side’s top scorer in the tournament – was once again on hand to finish well, with a left-footed effort low past Bradley to bring the deficit back to one.



[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

It was almost all-square not long into the second-half. New Zealand indebted to substitute goalkeeper, Hannah Hegarty, whose close-range double save kept her side in front.

At the other end, the Kiwis squandered a number of chances to re-establish their two-goal buffer. Libby Boobyer and Dayna Manak with good chances but both failed to hit the target.

It was left to Tessa Leong to score her team’s third. Having flashed an earlier effort agonisingly wide, she followed up minutes later with a well-placed finish, side-footing into the far corner with aplomb.

A fourth came soon after to all but confirm the result. Libby Boobyer’s turn and shot was parried by Tinaimakubuna and Jordana Bremner was on hand to tuck away the rebound and make it 4-1.

Kraakman – who had scored the opener – added a fifth inside the final seven minutes, as she dispossessed Stella Naivalulevu deep inside her own half, before slotting past the exposed Tinaimakubuna. Dayna Manak added a sixth shortly after.

The final addition to the scoreboard came via an unfortunate own goal – Sofi Diyalowai inadvertently turning in Jemma Catherwood’s cross.

The trophy then heads back to Aotearoa, with not only the silverware in hand for New Zealand but confirmation of a place at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025, next year in the Philippines.

New Zealand: 7 (Hannah KRAAKMAN 2’, 33′, Libby BOOBYER 10’, Tessa LEONG 28′, Jordana BREMNER 29′, Dayna MANAK 36′, Own Goal 38′)

Fiji: 1 (Koleta LIKUCULACULA 19′)