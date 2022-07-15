New territory for Kulas

[File Photo]

Fiji women’s football team, the Digicel Kulas will be flying into unknown territory when it faces New Caledonia in the second group match of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

Currently guiding the women’s team, Fiji Football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev says Sunday’s match is a concern for them as they are not familiar with how the opposition plays.

Article continues after advertisement

“We don’t know anything about New Caledonia at all so we cannot prepare special tactics against New Caledonia . We have to rely on our own playing style.”

Serritslev says they will have to stick to their own tactics and playing according to their game plan.

Fiji and the Solomons now have a point each in Group C.

Sunday’s match kicks-off at 7pm and you can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.