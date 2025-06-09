New sponsors for Battle of the Giants

[File Photo]

Extra Supermarket has been announced as the official major sponsor for the 2025 Battle of the Giants tournament.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel described the partnership as crucial and impactful.

“Extra’s support comes at a pivotal time. Their generosity ensures that the tournament won’t just be a display of top-level competition but also a celebration that brings fans together and uplifts our beautiful town of Labasa. It is truly a family affair.”

CMO for Extra Lailanie Burnes, expressed pride in supporting football at all levels.

“We’re thrilled to see the 2025 Battle of the Giants return to Labasa, a town we’re proud to call home, with one of our premier Extra stores serving the local community every day. It’s more than just sponsorship for us; it’s about being part of something bigger.”

The retail giant already serves as a major sponsor for various National Leagues, including the Premier League, Senior League, Youth Leagues, and Futsal competitions, as well as the Extra Futsal National Team.

The group stage of the competition is scheduled to kick off on next week at Subrail Park, Labasa.

