National reps arrive tonight

Fiji Futsal side. [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji side that participated in the OFC Futsal Cup arrive into the country tonight, meaning most players will have only one run with their districts before the Courts Inter District Championship.

The team, which finished fourth, is dominated by players from Suva and Rewa.

Suva has Filipe Baravilala, Bruce Hughes, Rusiate Materereqa, Merrill Nand, Ramzan Khan and Dave Radrigai.

Rewa has Tevita Waranivalu, Setareki Hughes and Gabriel Matanasiga.

The IDC starts Tuesday at 10.30am with Ba playing Tailevu Naitasiri in the Super Premier grade at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In the senior grade Northland Tailevu takes on Bua at the same time at the Fiji FA Academy grounds.

You can catch live commentaries of all Super Premier matches on Mirchi FM.