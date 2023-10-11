Nadroga, Tavua through to last four

Nadroga's Joel Chand on attack against Savusavu

In the Premier grade of the Courts Inter District Championship, Nadroga and Tavua have secured their places in the semi-finals.

Nadroga claimed a 3-1 victory over Savusavu in their match today, adding to the three points they received from their previous encounter against Nasinu.

It’s worth noting that Nadroga drew 0-0 with Nasinu yesterday, but the match was forfeited by Fiji Football due to Nasinu fielding an ineligible player.

This outcome places Nadroga at the top of the table, and either Nasinu or Savusavu will join them as the runner-up.

Tavua secured a spot in the last four as pool leaders with a convincing 3-0 win over Seaqaqa. Tavua had also defeated Rakiraki 3-1 in a match played yesterday.

In the senior grade, Dreketi is out of contention after suffering two losses.

Following a 2-0 defeat to Lami yesterday, they were beaten 3-1 by Nadogo today.

Lami and Nadogo have both qualified, and the result of their match tomorrow will determine the winner and runner-up in their pool.

Bua is the first team to reach the semi-finals after securing their second victory today with a 3-1 win over Taveuni.

Tomorrow’s games at the HFC Bank Stadium include Seaqaqa against Rakiraki at 11am.

Meanwhile, at the Fiji FA Academy ground, Savusavu meets Nasinu at 11am, followed by Northland Tailevu facing Taveuni at 1pm and Lami taking on Nadogo at 3pm.