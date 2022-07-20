Nadroga next for Labasa

Despite playing Nadroga at home this weekend, Labasa knows Nadroga’s win over Ba last Sunday will surely fire them up.

The Babasiga Lions host Nadroga at 1:30pm on Sunday at Subrail Park in round 14 of the Digicel Premier League.

Labasa Coach Ravneel Pratap who was disappointed with their outing against Navua last week believes they’ll have to be on their best against the Stallions.

“Last game we played against Nadroga at their home we lost so we can see that this team is not to be taken lightly, they’re a tough side and it’ll be a tough team to play especially in Nadroga knowing what kind of football they play, quite a motivational team, we have to be fully prepared for Nadroga.”

A late goal from Christopher Wasasala saw Labasa draw 1-all with Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre last weekend and Pratap is optimistic they can do better.

All five DPL games this week will be played on Sunday with a triple-header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.