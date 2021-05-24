Nadi FC boss warns players

All in One Builders Nadi Football President Mun Sami Chetty has warned some Nadi players to pull up their socks in this weekend’s Digicel Premier League round.

After last Sunday’s match against Tailevu Naitasiri, Chetty expressed his disappointment with how the senior players displayed a dismal performance.

Chetty says they will not be suspended but will be given another chance to prove themselves on Sunday as there are a lot more players who will be willing to take their spot.

“To all the Nadi fans, have patience and the team will do to their level best this weekend”

Rahul Krishna and Shivneel Pillay will be making a return in the second round after their work commitment and injury break.



Nadi Football President Mun Sami Chetty

Chetty says Nadi Futsal reps Mohammed Arian, Mohammed Ayman, and Shaheel Valentine will also likely join the district side on Sunday.

Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple header match at Churchil Park in Lautoka.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 NASINU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 REWA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3

-2 0 NADI 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa host Rewa at 1 pm at Subrail Park.



