Messi scores as Inter Miami advances

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring one of his goals [Source: Inter Miami/Twitter]

With a week between the Leagues Cup group stage and knockout stage, Lionel Messi answered in one fell swoop, scoring another two goals in a 3-1 win over Orlando City SC to see Inter Miami advance to the Round of 16.

Messi continued his brilliance, helping drag this last-placed Inter Miami side to the next stage of this new North American knockout competition.

Josef Martinez added one more from the penalty spot, and Orlando City didn’t have enough to match, only managing a first-half strike from Cesar Araujo.

Jordi Alba also made his Inter Miami debut in the process, coming on as a second-half substitute as he looks to establish himself as the club’s new left-back starter.

Messi will now hit the road for the first time with his new club, as Inter Miami are set to visit FC Dallas, who topped Mexican side Mazatlan 2-1 in their Round of 32 matchup.