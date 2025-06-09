Football

McGirr finds it tough in first IDC

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

October 7, 2025 1:26 pm

The FMF Inter District Championship kicked off with the Senior Division at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Ba, with RAR Logistic Lami and Bua playing to a 3-all draw.

Playing for Lami was Isaac McGirr who works with the United Nations Children’s Fund in Fiji and based in Suva.

McGirr who is playing in his first IDC says it was tough under the Ba heat.

He says that he played a lot of schools football back at home in England and the Lami midfielder had some nice touches and also set up two goals.

According to McGirr he’ll play again for Lami in the Futsal tournament in Suva next week.

Both teams played with a lot of passion in the first half with four goals scored, both sides contributing two each.

Locked 2-all at half-time, Lami came out firing and netted their third.

However, the lead was cancelled when Bua equalized with a screamer five minutes later.

Bua plays Taveuni tomorrow while Lami faces Dreketi.

Meanwhile, in the Super Premier games, Stratum Construction Rewa pla Partlink Automotive/Star Pools/Manasa Export/Equipment Express Nadroga.

AAAK & Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi meets Extra Labasa at 3:30pm before the official opening ceremony at 5:30pm.

Power Volt Suva will then play 4R Electric Lautoka at 6pm and the final game of day one sees RC Manubhai Ba facing Vantex Solutions Navua at 8pm.

You can catch all Super Premier games commentaries live on Radio Fiji 2.

