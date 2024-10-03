Man Utd successfully appeal against Fernandes red

[Source: BBC]

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has avoided a ban after the club successfully appealed against his red card in Sunday’s loss to Tottenham.

The 30-year-old was shown a straight red card for a foul on Spurs midfielder James Maddison and would have faced a three-match suspension for serious foul play.

However, United successfully argued that the decision to send him off was wrong and Fernandes will now be available for his side’s forthcoming Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham.

Erik ten Hag’s side were 1-0 down when Fernandes was sent off and proceeded to lose 3-0, their third league defeat of the campaign.

The incident came in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford with Fernandes slipping and sticking out a leg to catch Maddison halfway up his shin as he went past him.

United’s next match is against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before they return to league action against Villa on Sunday.