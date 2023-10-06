Lions gets Extra support

From left to right: Hamzah Hussein - Treasurer Labasa soccer, Rayaz Khan- President Labasa soccer, Abhishek Abhimannu - Director Extra Supermarket, Raymond Stoddart- Fiji’s number #1 commentator, Akash Roy.

Fiji’s premium supermarket chain, Extra has extended its partnership with the Labasa football side ahead of the Courts Inter District Championship.

The company says it has had a successful journey with the Babasiga Lions during the Fiji FACT and the Battle of the Giants and are proud to continue the commitment to the team.

With Extra about to open its doors in Labasa later this year, it says it is proud to be part of the Labasa community and to support the Babasiga Lions on their journey to success.

The company says as part of its dedication to the Labasa community, the new supermarket to open at Damodar City in the North, promises to be a unique shopping destination.

The supermarket says it mission has always been to provide people with the best shopping experience, and this new location will be no exception.

Customers can expect a wide selection of high-quality products, from fresh produce to pantry staples and household items.

It says the spacious, air-conditioned store will offer a comfortable shopping environment, and our friendly, professional team will be there to assist shoppers.

Extra says it is excited to introduce a bakery and deli, where one can enjoy freshly baked bread, pastries, sandwiches, and more, adding the walk-in liquor section will feature a diverse range of beverages, perfect for gatherings and celebrations.

Labasa is pooled with Ba, Lautoka and Tailevu Naitasiri.

It plays Lautoka in the first pool match at 7.30pm Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium.