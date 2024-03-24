Lions determined to break Rewa attack

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Extra Supermarket Labasa FC side is gearing up for a tough encounter against Extra Supermarket Rewa in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash in Nausori this afternoon.

Labasa coach Ravnil Pratap says the Delta Tigers are the in-form team in the league at the moment but his side will not be swayed by Rewa’s reputation and attacking prowess and will stick to their own game plan.

“Particularly in defence because Rewa has got a very good attack with a lot of experienced players who are very fast in attack. So we need to defend whenever they have the chance to attack because we know they will try to punish us if they get the chance to score.”

Rewa will host Labasa in the next hour at Ratu Cakobau Park, in a match that was postponed from round one due to adverse weather conditions.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Rewa-Labasa match on Mirchi FM.