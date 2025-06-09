Labasa sinks Nadi in IDC

Goals from Christopher Wasasala and Jack Junior Ani on either side of the half were enough to secure Extra Supermarket Labasa a 2-nil win over AAAK & Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi in their opening match of the FMF Inter District Championship at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba.

A lapse in Nadi’s defence allowed Wasasala to slip through and open the scoring for Labasa.

Nadi pressed for an equaliser, with Rusiate Matererega creating several chances but failing to convert.

Article continues after advertisement

Iliesa Lino, Lekima Gonerau and Netani Suluka stood firm at the back for Labasa, keeping Nadi at bay.

Substitute Junior Ani sealed the win late in the match with Labasa’s second goal.

Labasa will face Lautoka at 6pm tomorrow, while Nadi takes on Suva at 2pm.

Live commentaries are available on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.