Labasa girls’ teams secures a spot in quarterfinals

Two girls’ teams from the Northern Division have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Girls Open grade at the 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School IDC.

After recording wins in their respective pool matches, Vunimoli Islamic College and All Saints Secondary School have progressed further in the tournament.

Today; Vunimoli defeated Nadi Sangam College 2-1, while All Saints beat Lautoka Central 2-1.

Yesterday; Vunimoli thrashed LDS 5-0, and beat defending champion Xavier 2-1.

All Saints drew with Korovuto 1-all and tied with Sigatoka Andhra nil-all.

Vunimoli Islamic College takes on Ba Sanatan College, while All Saints Secondary School meets Sabeto College in the first two quarterfinals.

Nadroga Arya College battles it out with defending champion, Xavier College, while Ba Sangam College takes on Lautoka Central College.