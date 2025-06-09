Labasa aims to defend IDC title

[File Photo]

Winning a major title is an achievement, but successfully defending it is a colossal challenge, says Labasa coach Alvin Chand.

The reigning champions are heading to the FMF IDC in Ba with the heavy burden of expectation from their passionate northern fan base.

Coach Chand acknowledged that the pressure is immense, but says that his players have grown accustomed to handling it.

“I know people will be counting on us, and yes, the boys are aware of their responsibility. This is the last major title we have to secure and we will do our best.”

Chand admits that playing the tournament in Ba will not be easy as every district has bolstered its squad with new players and experienced coaching staff.

However, he remains confident in his core group of players, who have the advantage of having played together as a unit for a long time.

Unfortunately for the Northerners, they will be without experienced midfielder Anish Khem, who has returned to Australia for treatment on an injury.

IDC starts today from 1.30pm.

