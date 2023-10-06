Kumar hopeful for good outing in IDC

Interim coach Ravinesh Kumar

Under the guidance of interim coach Ravinesh Kumar, the Suva football team is diligently working towards concluding the season on a high note.

With an exceptional football background, Kumar is proud to lead the Whites, even if it is only for a brief period of two weeks.

The only challenge he faces is the unavailability of certain players.

“Majority of our players are police officers so they had a lot of commitments. So recovery is one of the important part, it’s how we give them the recovery and rehab part and then we prepare them for the tournament so approaching the tournament, I will say teams and players who have the will to win, they will progress and these players we have to indulge that to the we have to that into their mind. ”

Nevertheless, Kumar remains optimistic about the team’s performance and trusts that the capital side players will deliver in the upcoming Inter-District Championship.

He expresses gratitude towards former Suva coach Babs Khan for his guidance thus far and is committed to building upon the progress made under his leadership.

Suva is pooled with Navua, Nadi and Rewa.

Their first pool game is against Navua at 5.30 p.m at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Wednesday.