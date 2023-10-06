Khan joins Lautoka for IDC

Former Suva Football Club coach, Babs Khan.

Former Suva Football Club coach, Babs Khan has been included in Lautoka FC’s coaching panel for the upcoming Courts Inter-District Championship.

This news was confirmed by Lautoka FC’s Acting President, Dinesh Chand.

Chand states that Khan’s involvement was finalized this morning.

“Aginesh Prasad is joining the camp today and we have also appointed Babs Khan so we will be going into IDC with two coaches, two most experienced coaches because we do not want to leave any stones unturned.”

Chand believes that having Khan, along with Prasad, will greatly benefit the Sugar City side.

The acting President adds the players are gelling in well and are glad to be working with these two coaches.

“The players are willing to work with the new coaches, I see no reasons why there should be a problem in the blues camp.”

Meanwhile, Lautoka FC is hoping for the quick recovery of their injured players before the highly anticipated competition next week

Lautoka is pooled with Ba, Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Their first match will be against Labasa at 7.30pm next Tuesday.