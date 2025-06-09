Japan tour inspire Suva Juniors

[Photo: Supplied]

The Suva Tennis Association has wrapped up a milestone 10-day training tour at Japan’s Yoshida Tennis Training Centre, where junior players were immersed in a program that combined elite tennis coaching with cultural experiences.

The invitation-only tour gave Fiji’s rising talents access to one of Japan’s top youth training facilities, renowned for its technical excellence and holistic approach to player development.

Alongside high-intensity on-court sessions, players took part in traditional Japanese practices such as calligraphy, tea ceremony, taiko drumming and dance — activities designed to sharpen discipline and focus.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Sumit Lal, who accompanied the squad, described the program as a turning point.

He says the training sessions were intense but productive, and the environment encouraged learning and growth.

Lal goes on to say that one of the biggest takeaways was the discipline and listening skills of the Japanese players — they absorbed instructions immediately and executed with precision.

The Suva juniors trained alongside Japanese peers, witnessing first-hand the structure and precision of Japan’s sporting culture.

According to team manager and parent representative Saroj Izumi, the experience reshaped the players’ outlook.

“Our players initially believed they were strong, but Japan showed them another level entirely. They returned home deeply motivated, with renewed hopes of pursuing tennis at a higher standard.”

The tour also created avenues for future partnerships, with Japan set to host several ITF tournaments, including one at Yoshida.

Suva Tennis says it hopes to build on this breakthrough, continuing to invest in pathways that can raise the level of Fiji’s juniors on the international stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.